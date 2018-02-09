Listen to Jamie Dornan Sing "Maybe I'm Amazed" in Fifty Shades Freed

Dornan's cover is available to purchase on iTunes and to stream on Spotify.

During an interview on ITV's Lorraine, Dornan said he hadn't heard the song yet. "I presume it's not very good," he shrugged. "I kind of got through it. There was a plan to have a longer version on the soundtrack, but they ended up just putting the bit we did on the day as a bonus track." Admittedly, the actor's nerves got the best of him as soon as the cameras began to roll. "We were shooting at the home of Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan and she did a rendition of a couple of her songs before [filming began]. Everyone was spellbound by this amazing singing. She finished and everyone was crying, and then they were like, 'OK, Jamie, we're ready for you now,'" he added. "And I had to say, 'Can everyone leave? I cannot bear to try and follow that!'"

More than a decade before he was cast in Focus Features' Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan—who traded the U.K. for L.A. to pursue a modeling career—fronted the rock band Sons of Jim. The group released two singles, "Fairytale" and "My Burning Sun," in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Sons of Jim disbanded in 2008. The reason, Dornan once explained, is they "weren't very good."