Your Next Bowl of Lucky Charms Won't Be the Same Without This Marshmallow

Even the most magically delicious cereals go through changes.

For decades upon decades, breakfast lovers have been enjoying bowls of Lucky Charms when they start their day.

Perhaps it's the pink hearts, clovers or blue moons that get stomachs growling. Maybe it's the crunchy, gluten-free oats that make it a must-buy product at the grocery store.

Whatever the case may be, we have some big news to share. The yellow hourglass marshmallow will officially be retiring this spring, according to People.

"The hourglass has been a part of Lucky Charms since 2008, but as with any hourglass, its time is up," a representative for General Mills told the publication.