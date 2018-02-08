Your Next Bowl of Lucky Charms Won't Be the Same Without This Marshmallow

Jenniveve84/Getty Images
Truth or Trash: Is Beyoncé Being Too Cheap?! Has Jessica Biel Already Started Teaching Her Son About Sex?!
Jenniveve84/Getty Images
Even the most magically delicious cereals go through changes.
For decades upon decades, breakfast lovers have been enjoying bowls of Lucky Charms when they start their day.
Perhaps it's the pink hearts, clovers or blue moons that get stomachs growling. Maybe it's the crunchy, gluten-free oats that make it a must-buy product at the grocery store.
Whatever the case may be, we have some big news to share. The yellow hourglass marshmallow will officially be retiring this spring, according to People.
"The hourglass has been a part of Lucky Charms since 2008, but as with any hourglass, its time is up," a representative for General Mills told the publication.
As for the replacement? "You'll have to wait and see," the company added.
Loyal Lucky Charm fans know that some shapes don't last forever. Blue diamonds, purple horseshoes, swirled whales, red balloons, rainbows and pots of gold have come and gone.
And most recently, cereal lovers said goodbye to shooting stars in 1998.
On the bright side, Original, Chocolate and Frosted Flavors remain available wherever great food is sold. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.