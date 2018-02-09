Watch Honey Boo Boo's Heartbreaking Confession to Sugar Bear in Mama June Sneak Peek

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson misses her dad more than fans first thought.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers find Sugar Bear and his wife Jennifer Lamb enjoying some rare one-on-one time with Alana.

During their afternoon chat, the former beauty pageant contestant updates her dad and step-mom about what's going on at Mama June's house.

"Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up and now she's pregnant," she revealed as the couple looked on in shock.

But what came next was another surprise confession that many didn't see coming.