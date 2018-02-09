EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Honey Boo Boo's Heartbreaking Confession to Sugar Bear in Mama June Sneak Peek

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 4:00 AM

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson misses her dad more than fans first thought.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers find Sugar Bear and his wife Jennifer Lamb enjoying some rare one-on-one time with Alana.

During their afternoon chat, the former beauty pageant contestant updates her dad and step-mom about what's going on at Mama June's house.

"Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up and now she's pregnant," she revealed as the couple looked on in shock.

But what came next was another surprise confession that many didn't see coming.

"I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend--it can get lonely some times," Alana shared. "I got [my three-legged dog] Jelly Bean but it's the only person I got."

After Sugar Bear reassures his daughter that she always has a place to visit at his house, Jennifer takes this conversation as an opportunity to reassure fans that her man deserves more custody time.

"June keeps saying Alana doesn't want to see her daddy but here she is," she shared to the cameras. "It just proves what a lying sack of s--t June is."

Sugar Bear added, "Pumpkin's pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off. I can't get visitation but they look at me as the bad parent. It don't make no damn sense."

Another twist in this whole clip? Mama June has no idea where Alana is. This episode is about to get interesting.

Watch Mama June: From Not to Hot Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.

