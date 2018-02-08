Vice President Mike Pence Tweets Message to Figure Skater Adam Rippon After Meeting Rejection

Vice President Mike Pence sent a tweet to Adam Rippon this week, after reports had surfaced that the Olympic figure skater had turned down a meeting with him.

Tension began in January when Rippon, an openly gay Olympic athlete, was asked by USA Today how he felt about Pence leading the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 9.

"You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I'm not buying it," Rippon replied.

And in response to Rippon's statement, Pence's press secretary told the publication, "The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America's incredible athletes. This accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang."