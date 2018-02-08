Lucy Hale's Choker & More Celeb Jewelry Trends to Shop Before V-Day

You can never have too much love or too many pieces of jewelry.
Right now, celebrities like Lucy Hale, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are saying more is more when it comes to accessories. Big hoops, layers of necklaces, statement pieces—you can't go wrong when you go big.
If you prefer dainty, understated jewelry, you can still join in on the celeb-loved trend—just add more. For example, instead of wearing one gold chain, wear three chains of different lengths for an on-trend, yet simplistic look.
The best part: You can rock this style at any price point. You can either invest in essentials like chains and studs that you'll have forever, or you can shop the sales for those crazy, cool hoops that will transform your outfit without transforming your bank account.
Ready to share the love? Shop celeb jewelry trends below!
More Rings
When it comes to rings, more is more. Just take Jennifer Lopez, who wears three diamond rings of different designs on one hand.
Tiffany & Co.
Paloma's Melody Ring, $3,000
Chunky Hoops
Even if you don't have as many piercings at Beyoncé, large gold hoops of any size are the perfect staple this season.
Layered Chokers
In combination with her large gold hoops, Jordyn Woods is taking a different approach to layering with four necklaces with varying lengths—take note.
Amber Secrets
London Choker Necklace, Now $113
Fringe Choker
While the black choker made its way out of celeb wardrobes, Lucy Hale's necklace with hanging beads is a major trend, and looks great paired with her Alison Lou necklace.
Uncommon James
Striker Necklace, $78
Banana Republic
Aligned Marquise Necklace, Now $23
Tassel Earrings
If you're looking for statement jewelry, drop and tassel earrings like Amanda Steele's baby pink beauties remain a great go-to.
Mignon Negavigan
Madison Earring Red, $250
Hanging Hoops
Jasmine Tookes opts for hoops with a little extra something and its masterful.