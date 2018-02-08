Adidas Originals NYFW Show: Kendall Jenner, Diversity & a Hijab

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Count on athleisure to be inclusive.
Any doubters need to feast their eyes on the Adidas Originals presentation at New York Fashion Week, the collection—designed by 23-year-old Amsterdam Fashion Institute student Danielle Cathari—features everything cool, laid-back souls want to live in: deconstructed tracksuits, cropped bustiers with an athleisure twist, oversize denim with a matching mini-skirt and the brand's signature triple lines running in every direction.
There are enough bold colors to go Instagram crazy. However, the real appeal of this presentation (besides Adidas brand ambassador Kendall Jenner or how perfectly Hailey Baldwin's blunt lob complemented her striking red ensemble) is the apparent diversity among the models.
Out of about 20 models, more than half represented non-Caucasian ethnicities, while a curvy model with bleach-blonde hair and bold brows rocked a dual-tone blue suit in fierce fashion.
There was also a range of beauty looks, from an Asian model with platinum-blonde hair, to an afro and natural tresses, to more androgynous buzzed cuts.
While this is not the first time a hijab has been featured at fashion week (designer Anniesa Hasibuan showcased the headpiece in 2016), this latest inclusion marks significant momentum for the cultural and religious staple—especially on the heels of Macy's announcement that the mega-retailer will now carry a hijab brand in its stores.
Brand ambassador Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin model at the presentation alongside the diverse set.
Swinging in style.
This denim pairing will be everywhere next season.
The color combo against the yellow set-up makes for the perfect Instagram shot.
The platinum hair is in stark contrast to the black suit.
The stripes on the shorts are so subtle but make this look that much more interesting.
Seeing that this is only the beginning of fashion week, it'll be interesting to see if and how other brands and designers will embody diversity, inclusion and empowerment.
Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!