Omarosa Talks Her Time in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother: "I Was Haunted by Tweets Every Single Day"

If you were hoping that the inclusion of Omarosa in the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house meant that she'd spill secrets about her time serving in President Donald Trump's White House, this is the clip for you.
CBS has released a preview of tonight's new episode, only the second episode of the season, and in it, the former Apprentice contestant has a stunning chat with Ross Matthews about what exactly was going through her mind during her brief tenure in national politics.
Despite his expressed trepidation over sharing the Big Brother experience with Omarosa, Matthews joins the polarizing woman in the yard, where he lets her know that, as a voter, he didn't understand why she went to the White House with Trump.
"I felt like it was a call to duty," she explains. "I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him...It was always about the country."
"That makes sense," Matthews says.
And then she gets real.
"I was haunted by tweets every single day," she says. "Like, what is he going to tweet next?"
When Matthews inquires if the President has anyone around him to take him to task over his tweeting, Omarosa admits she tried. "And then all of the people around him attacked me," she adds. "It was like, 'Keep her away from him. Don't give her access. Don't let her talk to him.' And Ivanka's there, Jared's there, and it's..."
As she trails off, wiping tears away, Matthews asks, "Who has that power to say, 'What's going on?'"
"I don't know," she admits. "I'm not there. It's not my circus, not my monkeys. I'd like to say 'not my problem,' but I can't say that because it's bad."
Matthews follows that admission up with: "Should we be worried?"
Her answer just might leave you stunned. Check out the video above to see what else she has to say.
Night two of the three-night Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premiere event airs Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS.