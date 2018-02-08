Do the Queer Eye Guys Keep in Touch With Their Makeover Subjects?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Law & Lorder: SVU EXITS

A Brief History of Law & Order: SVU Cast Shakeups

Omarosa, Big Brother

Omarosa Talks Her Time in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother: "I Was Haunted by Tweets Every Single Day"

"Queer Eye" Cast Reveals If They Keep in Touch With Clients

Each episode, the Fab Five of Queer EyeKaramo Brown (Culture), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion)—swoop in for a makeover and leave seemingly as quickly as they arrived, but just because cameras have turned off doesn't mean that's the end of their contact with their makeover subjects.

"I get on the regular charcuterie and cheese platter photos from our friend Neal," Antoni told E! News. "This is a guy who loved cooking and for a decade he lost that interest, he lost that spark. When we were exploring his kitchen, I found all these kitchen tools that had been neglected for almost a decade and to see that spark light up again and find that interest—"

Photos

Remember These LGBT Firsts on TV?

Queer Eye

Netflix

"I thought I was the only one who got daily pictures from Neal," Bobby interrupted. Seems Neal is sending quite a few updates to the new Fab Five.

Neal isn't the only new friend who has been keeping the guys in the loop about their new lease on life. Episode three of the series features Cory, a white police officer, with whom Karamo said he needed to have a frank discussion with about the political climate between police and black Americans.  

"It was hard for me just to come in there and not have that conversation, so we had to have the hard conversation, and because of that I've now made a life-long friend. He and I text all the time," Karamo said.

It's not just texting, the two are now exchanging fashion secrets. "He bought the shoes and then sent me a photo and I went to the store and bought the same exact shoes," he said.

Just how changed is Cory? Click play on the video above.

Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , LGBT , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -