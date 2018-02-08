Raúl Esparza's Law and Order: SVU Exit Has the Cast and Crew Paying Heartfelt Homage

Law & Order: SVU said goodbye to another ADA. The long-running NBC drama and Raúl Esparza parted ways after six seasons with the Wednesday, Feb. 7 episode.

"Goodbye Barba. Thank you. You changed my life. My squad. And you, you always, my Liv, my friend Mariska. I will always treasure my time with all of you," Esparza tweeted after the episode aired.

The episode featured Esparza's Rafael Barba on trial for helping a mother end her infant's life in a right-to-die case. He was found not guilty, but decided to move on. Philip Winchester of Chicago Justice is bringing his character, Peter Stone, to SVU as the new prosecutor starting Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Speaking with EW, Esparza said it was his choice to leave the police drama and his decision was influenced by the departure of former executive producer and showrunner Warren Leight. Leight helmed the show from season 13-17.