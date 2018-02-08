amfAR Gala New York 2018: See the Red Carpet Arrivals

Halsey, amfAR

Theo Wargo/amfAR/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at the annual amfAR Gala. Hosted at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, guests including Lucy Hale, Taraji P. Henson and Heidi Klum hit the red carpet wearing designs by Jenny Packham, David Koma and Zuhair Murad, respectively. La La Anthony, Hailey Baldwin, Adrien Brody, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham and Sienna Miller also supported the famous AIDs benefit, where Lee Daniels and Stefano Tonchi were honored. After everyone made their way inside, "Bad at Love" singer Halsey gave a special performance.

Since its inception in 1998, the amfAR New York Gala has raised more than $19 million.

Taraji P. Henson, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson

In David Koma

Lucy Hale, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lucy Hale

In Jenny Packham

Heidi Klum, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum

In Zuhair Murad

La La Anthony, Amfar Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

La La Anthony

In Naeem Khan

Sienna Miller, amfAR Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

In Christian Dior

Ashley Graham, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ashley Graham

In Vivienne Westwood

Lee Daniels, amfAR

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lee Daniels

In a suit

Hailey Baldwin, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hailey Baldwin

In Roberto Cavalli

Anward Hadid, Nicola Peltz, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz

Styled by Leslie Fremar

Queen Latifah, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Queen Latifah

In a sequined gown

Halsey, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Halsey

In Georges Hobeika

Adrien Brody, amfAR Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

In a simple suit

Joan Smalls, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

In Dolce & Gabbana

Nina Agdal, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nina Agdal

In KAUFMANFRANCO

Rachel Brosnahan, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In Carolina Herrera

Olivia Culpo, amfAR Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

In Redemption Couture

Elsa Hosk, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

In Jonathan Simkhai

Alexandra Daddario, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

In Salvatore Ferragamo

Andreja Pejic, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Andreja Pejic

In Oscar de la Renta

Sailor Brinkley Cook, amfAR Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

In Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Thomas Lee, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brandon Thomas Lee

In Berluti

Coco Rocha, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

In Greta Constantine

New York Fashion Week officially begins Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

