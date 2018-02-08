amfAR Gala New York 2018: See the Red Carpet Arrivals

Theo Wargo/amfAR/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at the annual amfAR Gala. Hosted at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, guests including Lucy Hale, Taraji P. Henson and Heidi Klum hit the red carpet wearing designs by Jenny Packham, David Koma and Zuhair Murad, respectively. La La Anthony, Hailey Baldwin, Adrien Brody, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham and Sienna Miller also supported the famous AIDs benefit, where Lee Daniels and Stefano Tonchi were honored. After everyone made their way inside, "Bad at Love" singer Halsey gave a special performance.
Since its inception in 1998, the amfAR New York Gala has raised more than $19 million.