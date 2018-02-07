Dream's Melissa Schuman Files Police Report Against Nick Carter Alleging Rape

The singer who accused Nick Carter of allegedly raping her in 2002 has filed a report with cops about the incident.

After publicly accusing Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of raping her when she was 18, Dream singer Melissa Schuman has filed a police report in Santa Monica, Calif.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and wrote, "I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step."

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed to E! News that someone came forward with a sexual misconduct allegations against Carter. The officer also said the and that they are in the preliminary stages of investigating, but were unable to release the name of the alleged victim.