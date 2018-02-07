Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando Slept Together, Comedian's Widow Reveals

Turns out Quincy Jones wasn't making things up when he suggested Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando once had a sexual relationship.

Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee confirmed the legendary comedian and actor slept together in the 1970s, a little-known part of pop culture history that surprised fans after Jones' wide-ranging interview with Vulture made the rounds Wednesday.

"[Brando] was the most charming motherf--ker you ever met," Jones shared. "He'd f--k anything. Anything! He'd f--k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye."

In response to Jones' statements, Jennifer told TMZ Pryor never hid his bisexuality from their inner circle and detailed his relationships with men in his diaries.