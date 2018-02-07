Everything You Need to Know About Yolanda Hadid's New Man

New details are emerging about Yolanda Hadid's boyfriend.

In early January, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum appeared on the Wendy Williams Show and confirmed she's dating a new man.

"I have been single for two and a half years," she told host Wendy Williams. "I needed to take that time for me to heal and to step into my own power as a single woman. It was great. But I just met an amazing man."

She then went on to gush, "I'm very much in love."

The only other details Yolanda dished about her new man is that he's a businessman and a "very private person."