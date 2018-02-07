Everything You Need to Know About Yolanda Hadid's New Man

"I have been single for two and a half years," she told host Wendy Williams. "I needed to take that time for me to heal and to step into my own power as a single woman. It was great. But I just met an amazing man."
She then went on to gush, "I'm very much in love."
The only other details Yolanda dished about her new man is that he's a businessman and a "very private person."
Now E! News has learned more details about the mystery man in Yolanda's life, Matt Minnis.
A source tells us that Matt is from Fort Worth, Texas but spends a lot of his time in Malibu and Los Angeles. He's the co-founder of Pledgeling, which is based in Venice, Calif., but has many real estate ventures in Texas and other parts of the U.S.
"They met from being in the similar circle, through mutual friends," the insider reveals. "Matt travels a lot but they have made it work for the past several months."
The insider adds that Yolanda has met Matt's teenage son.
Yolanda herself is a parent to Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, from her marriage to Mohamed Hadid. Yolanda and Mohamed divorced in 2000 and she went on to marry David Foster in November 2011. The duo's divorce was finalized in October 2017.