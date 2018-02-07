Gisele Bündchen Clarifies Super Bowl Remarks: ''No One Let Anyone Win''

Gisele Bündchen isn't about to let anyone misconstrue her words!
On the heels of her comments after her husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl LII loss, the supermodel is clarifying the remarks she made to console her distraught children on Sunday. Outlets ran with the story that model claimed that she told her children the New England Patriots "let" the Philadelphia Eagles win.
And now Gisele wants to make it crystal clear that she thinks no such thing.
On Wednesday, Gisele tweeted, "Just to be clear. No one 'let' anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn't exist!"
On Monday, USA Today reported that after the big game (and the Patriots' big loss), Gisele explained to her daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, who were upset, that the Philadelphia Eagles had not won in a long time— in fact the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title and their first NFL championship since 1960.
"They haven’t won in a million years," Bündchen said to her children of the Eagles' win.
Her daughter blurted out, "The Eagles won the Super Bowl."
Gisele reportedly comforted the child and said, "Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before." She added, "Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring."
Sounds like a good mom being a good loser!
Following the game, the supermodel, who is famously supportive of her superstar hubby, made headlines for her sportsman-like response to her husband's loss—she was seen congratulating members of the Eagles behind the scenes when she encountered them in the locker room.
The Brazilian beauty also hopped on Instagram to congratulate the team for winning and the Pats for how hard they played.
Gisele wrote, "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"
The model's gracious attitude after this Super Bowl marks a sharp departure from her remarks she made after her husband's game six years ago.
Gisele was overheard saying, "My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
Looks like she's learned to play nice.