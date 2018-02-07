Kylie Jenner's Photo of Baby Stormi Becomes Most-Liked Instagram Pic Ever

Step aside, Beyoncé, Rumi and Sir...
Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi just became the most-liked Instagram photo ever.
In just one day, the reality star and her newborn baby girl with Travis Scott garnered more than 14.1 million likes as well as 536K comments. To put that in perspective, Beyoncé and her twins held the title since July with 10.3 million likes and 317K comments.
Kris Jenner took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to congratulate her youngest daughter on breaking the record.
"Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!!" the Kardashian matriarch wrote. "Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! #blessed #stormi #proudmama #love."
Kylie also announced the birth of little Stormi—the first child for both her and Travis—on Instagram.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
Kylie continued, "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
On Tuesday, she announced her baby girl's name alongside her very first photo with a caption that simply read, "stormi webster" with a baby angel emoji.
As for how Kylie and Travis landed on the name, a source told E! News, "The name had been decided on for a while now."