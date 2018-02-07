Raúl Esparza Leaving Law and Order: SVU: Find Out How Barba Said Goodbye

Law & Order: SVU pulled out all the stops for a swan song. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Raúl Esparza is leaving Law & Order: SVU. To usher Esparza off the long-running drama, SVU brought back Sam Waterston, killed off two characters and re-introduced viewers to Philip Winchester's Peter Stone from Chicago Justice.

"It has truly been an honor writing for Raúl. The power, sensitivity and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts," SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement. "Raúl is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects. As for Barba, SVU fans may see him again soon."

SVU has a history of bringing back cast members: Richard Belzer, Dann Florek, Tamara Tunie, BD Wong, Stephanie March and Diane Neal have all made return appearances after leaving the series.