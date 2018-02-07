Sharon Tate's Sister Slams Hilary Duff's Manson Murder Movie: "It's Classless"

The late Sharon Tate's sister is not happy about the upcoming movie, The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

The film, starring Hilary Duff as Sharon, will focus on the last days of Sharon's life before her brutal 1969 murder. In response to the film, Debra Tate has told People she thinks "it's classless" and also calls the movie "exploitative."

"It doesn't matter who it is acting in it – it's just tasteless," Debra went on to tell the publication. She then added that she thinks, "It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."