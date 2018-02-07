This Phil of the Future Reunion Has Us Feeling Like It's 2121

Well, it's finally the future, and Phil and Keeley have definitely grown up!

Raviv Ullman, Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka had a long awaited reunion last night during a celebration for AMO Ferragamo, Salvatore Ferragamo's new fragrance. Raviv expressed his love for the sisters with an Instagram post. His caption reads, "Big [heart emoji] for these two ol pals and the great music they're making. They've grown way taller and cooler than I. At least we're all equally pink."

From 2004 to 2006, Raviv and Aly co-starred on Disney Channel's Phil of the Future as Phil and Keeley. AJ was also involved in the show's production—the Michalka sisters, otherwise known as the duo Aly & AJ, recorded the show's theme song.

During last night's event, the sister act graced the stage to perform a duet. What better way to fully round out this awesome reunion?