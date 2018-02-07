Julie Bowen Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips

Julie Bowen, Scott Phillips

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

Less than a week after it was revealed that Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips had separated, E! News has confirmed that the Modern Family actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband.

Bowen and Phillips, a real estate investor, tied the knot over 13 years ago in September 2004 and the duo has three children together. Back in April 2007, Bowen gave birth to the couple's first child, Oliver. And then two years later, the duo welcomed twin sons John and Gustav in May 2009.

According to TMZ, Bowen filed her divorce documents in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Husband Separate After 13 Years of Marriage

There's been speculation about the status of the couple's marriage over the last year. In late 2017, a report surfaced claiming Bowen and Phillips were "living separate lives."

The couple last attended a gala together in 2016. That same year, Bowen went without Phillips to the 2016 Emmys, around the time of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Bowen has yet to comment on the split publicly.

