Tom Cruise Risks Death With Mission: Impossible – Fallout Helicopter Stunt

There's no such thing as cruise control in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

On Wednesday, Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the movie star's death-defying helicopter stunt in the action flick, set for release on July 27, 2018. As writer/director Christopher McQuarrie says, "None of this has ever been attempted before."

Cruise not only learned how to fly the helicopter on his own, but he was also responsible for operating the camera—all while playing Ethan Hunt. "It's super important for a movie like Mission to be doing it all practically and for real," stunt coordinator Wade Easton says." Tom doesn't want to sit in a green screen. The audience can tell when something has been cheated."

According to producer Jake Myers, special camera rigs were created to show that Cruise is flying the helicopter on his own—while Henry Cavill's character tries to blast him out of the sky.

Thirteen helicopters were in the air at once, making the stunt even more dangerous. Praising Cruise's bravery and dedication to the movie, Easton says, "Most pilots wouldn't attempt this."