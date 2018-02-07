Dancing With the Stars Tour Resumes After Fatal Pile-Up in Iowa

ABC
The show must go on.
A day after a Dancing With the Stars tour bus was involved in a fatal, multiple-vehicle pile-up in Ames, Iowa on Monday night, the ballroom pros hit the stage at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill. to resume the Live! Light Up the Night tour.
Excited fans documented the performance on social media, one gushing over the "amazing show."
As for the accident's impact, one attendee barely noticed anything unusual. "They made an announcement at the beginning that the performance would be a little different, but you could hardly tell," she told E! News.
As a spokesperson for Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night confirmed in a statement on Monday, the cast and crew were fortunately okay with some suffering minor injuries from the accident.
"One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries," the statement read.
The Monday show was ultimately canceled. "Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled," the statement concluded. "To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight."
Meanwhile, Jordan Fisher, a contestant on the ABC show's Season 25 and a special guest star on the tour, tweeted his gratitude for fans' support. "Thanking God for the safety of our crew," he wrote Monday evening. "Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes."
According to People, a 21-year-old woman was killed in the crash and four others were injured.