James Corden Seduces Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Parody

Mr. Corden will see you now.

In anticipation of Focus Features' Fifty Shades Freed (in theaters Friday), James Corden and Jamie Dornan parodied a scene from the first film on CBS' The Late Late Show Tuesday night. The scene opened with Corden inviting Jamie into his playroom—and it pales in comparison to the Red Room of Pain Christian Grey shows to Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in the movie.

Before opening the door, Corden said, "It's important to know that you can leave at any time." Scared, yet intrigued, Dornan followed his lead, stepping into a world he had never imagined. There were no floggers or riding crops, no chains or whips; instead, Dornan saw model train sets.