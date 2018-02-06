Alexander Skarsgård Believe's There's a ''Disgusting'' Double Standard in Hollywood

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shenae Grimes, AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes Were at ''Each Other's Throats'' on Set of 90210

Kei Komuro, Princess Mako

Japanese Princess Is Renouncing Her Title to Marry a Commoner

Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Is "Doing Great" Since Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

Alexander Skarsgard, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alexander Skarsgard is adding his voice to the fight against inequality. 

In a new interview with Elle UK, the Big Little Lies star shares his take on the "double standard" negatively impacting women in Hollywood. 

"There is a double standard [in the film industry]," Skarsgård, 41, remarked. "I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it's disgusting. It's not a problem that's specific to Hollywood. I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they're entitled. So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things."

The actor's co-stars include the likes of Nicole KidmanReese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie, who all support the Time's Up movement and have shared personal stories about experiencing mistreatment in the industry. 

Photos

Stars' Powerful Quotes About Feminism

Margot Robbie, Elle UK

ELLE UK

Alexander credits growing up in Sweden for his views on social issues. As he explained to the mag, "I'm 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it's ahead of most countries." 

The Golden Globe winner also spoke candidly about growing up in the spotlight. He began acting at the age of 13, and is actor Stellan Skarsgård's eldest son. "To have people talk about you and say, 'Well this is who Alex is…" when I had no idea myself, it just f--ked with my self-confidence," Alexander explained.

"Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested," he added, "I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting—that's what you want isn't it? When you're 13? And I guess when you're 40 as well…"

Read Alexander's full interview in the March issue of Elle UK, on sale February 7. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alexander Skarsgard , Interviews , Magazines , Apple News , Feminism , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -