Go Behind the Scenes of Thor: Ragnarok With Cate Blanchett

Who but Cate Blanchett could have made Hela, Goddess of Death, sympathetic?
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok will be released on digital Feb. 20 and on Blu-ray March 6, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at a bonus feature starring the rightful ruler of Asgard. (Her words, not Thor's. Obviously.) Blanchett takes fans behind the scenes of the blockbuster as she saunters around the film's set in a catsuit that's covered in motion-capture markers. In post-production, her costume—inspired by comic book artist Jack Kirby—gets a C.G.I. upgrade.
"I've had an incredible time playing with her, because I think her capabilities are so surprising and so unusual. She's not simply sinister," explains Blanchett, who, in another scene, is shown rehearsing for a fight sequence with director Taika Waititi, co-star Chris Hemsworth and stunt double Zoë Bell. "Some of the happiest times have been beating people up. So, it's been good."
Marvel Studios
Tom Hiddleston, returning as Loki, says she brings a depth to the character that few could have. "As somebody who's played the villain in these films, I understand the responsibilities," he says, adding that she brings "a huge presence, which she can express physically or verbally."
Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban also star. Thor: Ragnarok earned $845 million at the box office after its Nov. 6, 2017 premiere.
In addition to being released on digital and Blu-ray, Thor: Ragnarok will be available on DVD and On Demand March 6. Other bonus features, which vary by retailer, include deleted scenes, a gag reel and more.