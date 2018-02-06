Queer Eye Stars on Reboot Pressures, the OG Fab Five and the Show's Enduring Legacy

Netflix's Queer Eye is taking everything you love about the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, aside from the OG Fab Five, and putting a fresh polish on it for 2018—and that's a good thing, even if it made the new Fab Five nervous.

"The thing is, this was a fan-favorite and when you have a fan-favorite, people are always going to be nostalgic for the original cast. I think what we do great is that we still pay homage to that cast and what they did, but we bring something new and fresh, and people are going to fall in love with us. It's fun, it's emotional and we do a really great job of making America better," Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture expert, told E! News.