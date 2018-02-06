Queer Eye Stars on Reboot Pressures, the OG Fab Five and the Show's Enduring Legacy

Netflix's Queer Eye is taking everything you love about the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, aside from the OG Fab Five, and putting a fresh polish on it for 2018—and that's a good thing, even if it made the new Fab Five nervous.

"The thing is, this was a fan-favorite and when you have a fan-favorite, people are always going to be nostalgic for the original cast. I think what we do great is that we still pay homage to that cast and what they did, but we bring something new and fresh, and people are going to fall in love with us. It's fun, it's emotional and we do a really great job of making America better," Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture expert, told E! News.

Queer Eye

Netflix

The new Queer Eye introduces viewers to Karamo, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion)—all of whom cite the original series as transformative.

"I feel like growing up with it, it was such a big deal for me, the show was so important in my formative years growing up gay, and I do feel that pressure. It's such an honor and such an opportunity, not only for the five of us, but there's a big crew that we worked really hard with…I almost can't even think of the pressure of the whole community because it's such an exciting time you can't even think about it too much," Jonathan said.

Watch the video above to hear more from Queer Eye's new Fab Five, including the messages they've gotten from the original Queer Eye stars Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. Netflix had the new and old guard sit down for a special video that you can see above as well.

Queer Eye premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7 on Netflix.

