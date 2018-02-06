Christie Brinkley Claims Donald Trump Hit on Her During His Marriage to Ivana Trump

Christie Brinkley, Donald Trump

Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank

Hey, wanna hop on my private jet?

That's basically the line that Christie Brinkley is claiming that President Donald Trump used on her back in the day when he was married to his now ex-wife, Ivana Trump, whom he famously cheated on with his eventual second wife, Marla Maples.

As reported by The Sunday Times, Brinkley told Porter magazine that she thought it was a joke at the time.

The 64-year-old said, "My phone rings and this guy goes, 'Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.' I say, 'Hi, Billy,' because I was dating Billy [Joel] at the time."

The model explained,"But the voice goes, 'No, no. It’s The Donald!' So I say, 'What’s up?' And he says, 'I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet.'"

Brinkley then says she shot him down because she wed to the Czech American.

"So I reply, 'Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.' 'So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, 'No, thank you. I’m going with friends.’ I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts."

Photos

Melania Trump's Best Looks

But that wasn't the only unpleasant encounter the supermodel says she had with the businessman.

"I’ve had dinner with him," she explained. "I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, 'Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!'"

Brinkley’s high-flying tale comes soon after allegations popped up again that Trump had an affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2006,  while he was married to Melania Trump

Trump has denied the affair claims, as has Daniels.

Trump has been married to the First Lady since 2005.

We have reached out to the White House for comment.

