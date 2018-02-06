Michael B. Jordan's Healthy Diet Has Ruined His Social Life

One of the ways in which he prepared for the role was to drink over a gallon of water daily. "Do you know how often you have to use the bathroom when you're drinking a gallon, especially in the middle of the night?" Jordan asked. "You're trying to sleep; you've got to wake up and use the bathroom. You're like, 'Oh, my God. I'm just going to hold it.' It just doesn't quite work out."

Jordan would exercise two to three times a day and eat six times a day, which required a great deal of discipline. So much, in fact, that it impacted his social life. "It's hard to go out to a club or a party when you're like, 'Oh, wait! Meal prep! We gotta go pop this thing in the microwave and eat food,'" the actor laughed. "It's tough to socialize when you gotta get in shape like that."

With Creed II beginning production in April, Jordan isn't taking any days off. "As soon as I leave here, I'm going to the gym," he said, adding that he is "in the process of getting back in shape."