Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Introduces Twin Daughters to the World

Hillary Scott's baby girls are totally twinning!
The Lady Antebellum songstress took to Instagram on Monday to introduce her identical newborn daughters, Betsy Mack Tyrrell and Emory JoAnn Tyrrell, whom she and husband Chris Tyrrell, were born on Jan. 29, to the world.
The proud mom posted two black and white photos, one of which featured her oldest daughter Eisele, with a lengthy caption gushing over the new bundles of love.
"Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5 lbs each and 17 inches long," wrote the mom of three.
"Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek."
Along with the photo of her three daughters, the country crooner wrote, "Big Sister Eisele's heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!"
The post also included a little poem:"Double the blessing / double the tired / double the laundry, but / double the love!."
She concluded the post, signing it, "Tyrrell Party of Five."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
On Jan. 29, Hillary announced that the trio had welcomed the two babies.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins."
The 31-year-old first announced she was expecting twins in August 2017, and one month later shared their sex with fans. The wonderful news came two years after she suffered a miscarriage.
At the 2017 CMA Awards in November, Hillary offered an update on her pregnancy journey. As she explained to E! News, "[I'm in] the sweet spot of the second trimester before you enter the third and get super uncomfortable. So everybody's healthy, growing good, and excited to kind of celebrate country music tonight, work a couple more weeks and then put my feed up."
The "Need You Now" singer admitted, "You know, I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for twins. But I'm trying to get as prepared as possible. I know it will be a chaotic circus in the beginning, but I'm hopeful that we'll get them on a schedule and we'll love them more than anything and we'll figure it out."
Congrats to the party of five!