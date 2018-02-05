Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Video of Her Late Father Steve Irwin

Nearly 12 years after Steve Irwin's tragic death, Bindi Irwin is carrying on the work of her "superhero" dad.

The 19-year-old star shared a video of her father on Sunday in which he discussed passing on his legacy to his kids.

"When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up—when they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside," Steve said before getting teary-eyed. "And I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life. My job will be done then, and only then, will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal—to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission."