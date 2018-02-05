Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Jack McCoy vs. Olivia Benson? Why Sam Waterston's Return Might Not Be Welcome...

Jack McCoy is back in the Law & Order court room, but not everyone is happy to see him it seems. In the above sneak peek from Law & Order: SVU's "The Undiscovered Country," Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) comes face-to-face with McCoy (Sam Waterston) for the first time in years, but it's safe to say this isn't a very happy reunion, nor is it a very pleasant meeting between Benson and Peter Stone (Philip Winchester).

"Oh, here comes my dinner date. Lt. Benson, say hello to Peter Stone. He's the hot shot out of Chicago who's going to be special counsel in the People v. Rafael Barba," McCoy says to Benson.