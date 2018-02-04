Prince's Appearance in Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparks Backlash

"I wish # Prince had written a will. All of this could've been avoided," one fan tweeted. "Honoring Prince is a good thing. Disrespecting his wishes and using his image anyway is damned disrespectful," another fan chimed in.

In 1998, Prince addressed the possibility of a technological performance during an interview with Guitar World. "With digital editing, it is now possible to create a situation where you could jam with any artist from the past. Would you ever consider doing something like that?" he was asked.

"Certainly not," Prince replied at the time. "That's the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing... it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ["Free As a Bird"], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave... that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control."