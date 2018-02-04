Westworld Season 2 Trailer Is Here! Watch the Super Bowl Commercial Now

Well, sort of. HBO debuted the first look at the Western thriller's second season during the Super Bowl on Sunday, marking the network's first commercial to air during the big game in over 20 years, and just because we spent our entire first viewing of the trailer focusing on it: Yes, that is a lovely piano version of Kanye's "Runaway."
While season one left us in the midst of a kind of host/robot revolt, with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) fully "awake" and ready to take down everyone in charge of the park, season two appears to be picking up in that same vein.
"This world is a lie, and this world deserves to die," Dolores says in a voiceover while robot bulls charge through the glass-walled park headquarters. "Because this is your world. We've lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world, we can burn it to the ground, and from the ashes, build a new one. Our world."
While it was unclear after the end of last season who exactly would be returning, the trailer does give us glimpses of Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, and Thandie Newton alongside Wood. We'll just have to wait to find out what else is in store!