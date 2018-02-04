Wendy's Shades McDonald's in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

Wendy's threw some serious shade at McDonald's in its 2018 Super Bowl commercial.

In its big game spot, the fast-food restaurant aired the following "not-so-hidden gem" from McDonalds.com: "Our beef is flash frozen to seal in fresh flavor."

Taking a not-so-subtle jab at McDonald's, Wendy's stated, "The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too (just sayin'). Anyway, we're not fans." The restaurant then went on to claim it uses fresh-never-frozen beef for it hamburgers.

Playing on McDonald's nickname the Golden Arches, Wendy's then stated, "Skip the hamburgers at the Frozen Arches. Head to Wendy's and try a Dave's Double so you can taste the difference for yourself."

It later tweeted the ad and wrote, "If you're frozen, you're gonna get burned."