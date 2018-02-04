Chris Pratt Bares his Abs in 2018 Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lana Del Rey, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lana Del Rey "Doing Fine" After Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping

Justin Timberlake, half time show, Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Prince, Jimmy Fallon and Plenty of Throwback Hits

The Cloverfield Paradox

Surprise! The Cloverfield Paradox Will Stream on Netflix After the 2018 Super Bowl

Chris Pratt is training for the role of his lifetime—starring in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial. 

In the 2018 Super Bowl ad, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor gears up for a starring role in the Big Game commercial. From lifting mini weights to naming his beer commercial character, Pratt goes all in to get ready for big ad. At one point, he even gives viewers a glimpse of his abs.

"You gotta be fit. You gotta love Michelob Ultra," he says in the spot. "It's not like anyone else could do this."

But when Pratt shows up at the studio lot to film the commercial he sees a crowd of people looking to audition.

Watch the video to see the hilarious spot.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Top Stories , Apple News , Super Bowl
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -