Janet Jackson Is Not Performing With Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Don't expect to see Ms. Nasty's big Super Bowl comeback any time soon...

Janet Jackson made things crystal clear on Saturday when she put to rest any speculation that she would be joining Justin Timberlake on stage tomorrow at his 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show to reprise their infamous "Nipplegate" performance from 2004.

It's been 14 years since in the singer ripped off part of Jackson's top, exposing one of her nipple-shield-adorned breasts to the almost 90 million viewers. The incident beget the phrase "wardrobe malfunction," drew half a million complaints and spurred a Federal Communications Commission investigation. Needless to say, it was a pretty big mess.

While many have hoped the two would join together at the 50-yard line yet again, Ms. Nasty issued a statement to the world via her social media that shut down the speculation that's been circulating for months.

The music icon tweeted, "To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon."