Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

Jeremy London has been arrested for domestic violence.

E! News can confirm the actor, known for his roles on 7th Heaven, Party of Five and in 1995 comedy Mallrats, was taken into custody Friday in Jackson County, Miss. on one count of domestic violence simple assault.

There's little information as to who else the alleged incident involved, though according to TMZ (who was first to report the news) he was reportedly arrested outside the home of his wife of four years, Juliet Reeves.

London, 45, has not commented publicly on the arrest. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.