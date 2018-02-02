Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson Was Never in Fear for Bailey's Survival: "I Live Too Much in Denial"

Miranda Bailey, you had us worried for a minute.

In last night's stellar episode of Grey's Anatomy, our favorite Chief of Surgery found herself on the receiving end of some subpar medical care at neighboring Seattle Presbyterian when she realized she was having a heart attack, but couldn't convince any of the narrow-minded docs at the lesser hospital that she knew what she was talking about. The emotional hour shed put us through the wringer, shedding some light on Miranda's upbringing and allowing the luminous Chandra Wilson to back in the spotlight she so deserved, but in the end, the fiercely devoted doc pulled through, coming to terms with hubby Ben Warren's (Jason George, who has departed Grey's as a series regular for the upcoming firefighter spinoff Station 19) career change in the process.

E! News sat down with Wilson to break down her standalone episode and she admitted that, while we all might've been biting our nails about her chances of survival, she never once entertained the thought that this might've been the end of the road for Miranda Bailey.