Inside Justin Timberlake's Star-Studded Man of the Woods Release Party

Before releasing his new album Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake held a star-studded listening party Thursday night at Prince's private estate Paisley Park in Minnesota.

Tons of celebrities came to listen to the singer's new hits, including Issa Rae, Jordin Sparks, Ciara, Russel Wilson, Terrel Ownes, Tiki Barber and Olivia Culpo. Of course, Jessica Biel was there, too.

"Justin could not take his eyes nor his hands off his wife," one partygoer said. "He and Jessica looked like a couple that had just got together and were deeply in love."

It looks like the two weren't afraid to pack on the P.D.A., either.

"Throughout the night he was acting so caring and loving," the insider said. "He had his hands on her backside, shoulders and held her hand too. At one stage he was caressing her lower back as they took in the great music. They kissed often."