Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 11:58 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new role to play—a father of two! 

The Hamilton creator and actor revealed on Friday on Twitter in a very Broadway way that he and wife Vanessa Nadal have welcomed baby Francisco Miranda, their second son.

"Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," the proud dad wrote, alongside a photo of his wife cradling their newborn.

He and his wife have been married for more than seven years and are also parents to a 3-year-old son, Sebastian Miranda.

The star had confirmed on Twitter in December that Nadal was pregnant with their second child, after she showcased a baby bump as they walked the red carpet at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

He later told a fan that Sebastian was "so impatient" to become a big brother, adding, "Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, 'When is Mommy gonna HAAAATCH...'"

Congrats to the happy family!

