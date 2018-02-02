Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby No. 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new role to play—a father of two!

The Hamilton creator and actor revealed on Friday on Twitter in a very Broadway way that he and wife Vanessa Nadal have welcomed baby Francisco Miranda, their second son.

"Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," the proud dad wrote, alongside a photo of his wife cradling their newborn.

He and his wife have been married for more than seven years and are also parents to a 3-year-old son, Sebastian Miranda.