See the Custom Stella McCartney Looks Justin Timberlake Will Wear at the 2018 Super Bowl

When it comes to the 2018 Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake is ready to say something—with his sound and style.

With the big halftime show just days away, we've officially gotten a sneak peek at what the Grammy winner will be wearing for his milestone show. Needless to say, it's a special step above the typical suit and tie.

The singer collaborated with the brand Stella McCartney for looks reflective of his newly released fifth studio album, Man of the Woods. The result? Fringe, camouflage and plenty of cool.