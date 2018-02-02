Girl Power! All Five Spice Girls Reunite in One "Exciting" Photo

Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

OMG! All five of the Spice Girls have reunited...for at least one photo.

Victoria Beckham, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie "Mel B" Brown had a reunion on Friday in London. Victoria shared a photo of the group together on Instagram with the caption, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

Emma also shared the photo Twitter with a similar caption, writing, "Love my girls!!! Exciting!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" And talking about their reunion, Geri told her social media followers that girl power is "alive and well" today. Mel B also told her Instagram followers, "These amazing women have helped me become who I am,so to all the girls out there remember "friendship never ever ends"!!!! Boom #spicegirls #coloursoftheword #wantwereallyreallywant #mumsworkinghard #blastoff."

This reunion comes shortly after the 20th anniversary of the premiere of their movie, Spice World.

How the Spice Girls Defied Their Critics: Celebrating Spice World's Empowering Message 20 Years Later

Love u all so much!!! X Such a great day!! Thank u Simon! X VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

This photo also follows just hours after The Sun reported the group is reuniting professionally as well, for $10 million each.

"...after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year," a source tells the publication. "It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back."

This reunion is said to have been orchestrated by producer Simon Fuller, who The Sun reports is "believed to have promised reluctant Victoria her vocals will not be needed."

Of the reunion speculation, a source tells E! News that right now there are "zero plans to tour."

"This was about Simon Fuller monetizing the band and continuing to get them huge endorsements and making sure they didn't miss out on opportunities," the insider shares.

This is the first time the group has reunited since their performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

