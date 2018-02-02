Joel Kinnaman Regrets Letting Will Smith Give Him a Tattoo

Joel Kinnaman is still not a fan of the tattoo his Suicide Squad co-star Will Smith gave him.

In 2015, Smith tattooed the word "SKWAD" on Kinnaman's bicep. He posted a photo of the process on Instagram, wiring, "Got my #skwad tattoo:) Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter. #suicidesquad #willsmith #harleystattooparlour."

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, a viewer asked Kinnaman if he regretted letting Smith tattoo him.

"The answer is yes," he said. "Absolutely. That was a horrible idea. You know, don't let a 47-year-old man without his reading glasses tattoo you. That is the life lesson. Especially when you have a very talented wife."

Kinnaman is married to Cleo Wattenström, a Swedish tattoo artist.

"It's supposed to be a sh--ty tattoo, so that's what it is," he added.