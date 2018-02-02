Rise's Super Bowl Music Video Is "Glorious" and Sure to Inspire You

Are you ready to get lost in the music? Rise sure hopes so. Fans will get an exclusive first look at NBC's new musical drama Rise during the Super Bowl, but you don't want to wait until then to get a glimpse—E! News has your exclusive first look at the cast's take on Macklemore's "Glorious."

Tony-winning Rise music director Tom Kitt is behind the new arrangement featured in the music video, which was shot on the New York set and in various neighborhoods. Rise hails from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood veteran Jason Katims and Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller. Katims serves as showrunner on Rise.