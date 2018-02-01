Selena Gomez Completes Treatment for Depression and Anxiety After "Difficult Year"

Selena Gomez is continuing to put her health and happiness first in 2018.

E! News can confirm the "Come and Get It" singer and Hollywood actress recently completed a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety.

"She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source shared with E! News. "It was all about wellness and her health."

We're told it was Selena's decision to get some professional help in New York City.

In addition, Justin Bieber was aware of the situation and fully supported her decision.