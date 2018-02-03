5 Things We Hope Happen During Justin Timberlake's Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

by Kendall Fisher | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 3:01 AM

Justin Timberlake is about to take the stage for one of his biggest performances ever...

The Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show!

This Sunday JT will take the stage during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patiots. Although he's previously stated it feels like his "first" Super Bowl performance as it marks his first solo run on the field, we can't help but wonder if he'll be alone the whole time.

You guessed it: We're already taking bets on which special guests the 37-year-old could potentially bring out...And we're admittedly keeping our fingers crossed for some far-fetched ideas (cough cough Britney Spears).

But she's not the only one we'd be happy to see...

Launch the video above for 5 things we hope to happen!

The New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The game airs on NBC.

