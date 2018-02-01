Don Lemon's Sister Dead at 58 After Accidental Drowning

Don Lemon is mourning the loss of his older sister.

E! News can confirm L'Tanya "Leisa" Lemon Grimes passed away at 58. According to Livingston Parish police, she died after falling into a neighborhood pond in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Police say the drowning appears to have been accidental and no foul play is suspected.

"The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L'Tanya ‘Leisa' Lemon Grimes," the family said in a statement to E! News. "We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one."

CNN also confirms that Don will not appear on the cable news network Thursday evening.