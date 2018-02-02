Inside George and Amal Clooney's World: Now This Is Fate Working Its Magic

"Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an advisor to Kofi Annan regarding Syria and was selected for a three-person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight, her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award."

So Tina Fey perfectly nailed the funny world we live in at the 2015 Golden Globes, when George Clooneyreceived the Cecil B. DeMille Award and his wife, renowned human rights attorney Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) was applauded for bringing opera gloves back to the red carpet and then meme'd for posterity as George was singing her praises during her speech.

But though the Internet at large may be more aware of Amal through the lens of her husband, a Hollywood heartthrob since the 1990s who over the years has become the sage celebrity voice of an industry (and Nescafé), George at least seems to be aware of how lucky he got.