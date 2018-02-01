Kim Kardashian Is Sending Valentine's Day Gifts to Her Famous "Haters"

Kim Kardashian has got a list of names too, and to them, she says, smell you later.
In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sending her "lovers" and "haters" one of her new limited edition KIMOJI Heart fragrances. The collection launched on Thursday. The fragrances come in large Sweethearts-like bottles, which Kim sent out in larger heart-shaped packages made of chocolate.
Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Post-It notes containing the names of the recipients.
The list includes Blac Chyna—her brother Rob Kardashian's ex, Lindsay Lohan—a former party pal with whom she recently traded sarcastic barbs online, Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Mogan—both of whom criticized the reality star in 2016 for sharing a nude selfie, Pink— who also seemingly took a potshot at her, Sarah Michelle Gellar—who expressed disapproval over Kim and now-husband Kanye West's Vogue cover in 2014, Naya Rivera—who slammed Kim over her racy 2014 Paper magazine cover, and Wendy Williams—who recently slammed Kim over other NSFW pics, and, of course, Taylor Swift, who has feuded with Kim and more notably, her husband Kanye West.
"I am writing a list for my press boxes. I'm gonna send them to way more than this, but I decided, for this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," Kim said. "So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it's Valentine's Day after all."
The list also includes Kim's sisters, mom Kris Jenner, family friend Chrissy Teigen, music artists Mariah Carey, Cher and Cardi B, actress Jennifer Lawrence—a big fan of Kim's family and their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Paris Hilton, who had reportedly feuded with her in the past.
let me just say all haters didn't get bae. some of my real bff's got bae too and my mom!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2018
Paris received a "Bae" perfume.
"The packaging is so cute," she said on Twitter. "Yes. Loves it."
Love the amazing @KKWFragrance PR box! Thanks @KimKardashian!! ? pic.twitter.com/FLrTSEay86— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 1, 2018
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele got a "Ride or Die" fragrance.
A third KIMOJI Hearts fragrance is called "BFF."
