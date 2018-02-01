Mark Salling's Cause of Death Revealed

Fans of Mark Salling have some more official information relating to his death.
Just a couple days after the Glee star was found dead at a park in the San Fernando Valley, an autopsy has been complete.
According to the Los Angeles Coroner, the cause of death is asphyxia by hanging and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed and the body is ready for pick up.
The news comes after a source revealed details about Mark's life as he awaited sentencing in a child pornography case.
"He isolated himself in that house in Sunland and was a very depressed, lonely human," the source told E! News. "He had demons he was wrestling with for many years."
Mark rose to fame as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Fox's Golden-Globe winning series Glee where he starred on the show from 2009 to 2015.
Once news of his death broke, several cast and crew members from Glee spoke out on social media and at red carpet events.
"I know life was very, very hard for Mark," Jane Lynchtold Us Weekly this week. "I think we all do the best we can at the end of the day. I know that Mark did the best he could."
Matthew Morrison also posted a throwback photo of himself, Cory Monteith and Mark on Instagram. Jenna Ushkowitz would comment with the heart emoji.
"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the actor's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, told E! News in a statement on Tuesday. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."