Kate Middleton Takes Our Breath Away in Pink Alexander McQueen Dress

Kate Middleton is always a sight to see, but today she took things to a whole new level of stunning in one of our favorite looks ever.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William as well as Norway's Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, King Harald and Queen Sonja for a lavish dinner at the royal palace in Oslo.

Kate dressed perfectly for the event, wearing a blush Alexander McQueen gown with an empire waist that ever-so-slightly showed her growing baby bump. The gorgeous gown was accented with a cape-like overlay that featured a diamond-encrusted floral pattern across her neckline.